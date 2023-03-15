X

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
1 hour ago

Meet Romeo! He is a 2-year-old foxhound/treeing walker coonhound mix, around 58 lbs. He came into the shelter as a stray that no one claimed. He is your typical hound, so he likes to sniff and investigate. He is very calm and would probably do best in a calm household. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the Clark County dog shelter’s pet of the week. He is heartworm free. His fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, 2023 dog license and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you’re interested. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

