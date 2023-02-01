Clark County Pet of the Week

Princess Sissy is a mixed breed, around 1-1/2-years-old, that weighs around 50 lbs. She likes to be loved at all times. She also does okay with kids, and has done fine with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend a meet-greet prior to adopting, so we can make sure it’s a good fit. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is our Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED