Clark County Pet of the Week

Luna is a sweet dog looking for adventures. She will do best with an active family that has the ability to interact with and exercise her often. She will be an “I want to go with you” bye-bye dog. Sweet girl with a distinctive coat, and gorgeous eyes. Come visit her and take her home. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
