Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Aspen! He is approximate 43 lbs., Dutch shepherd Mix, around 6-7 months old. He came into us as a stray, back in November, who was unclaimed. He is an active, friendly guy and would do best with a family who is also active. He has unconditional love to share with a family who can share just as much love back to him. His adoption fee is $22 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Aspen today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED