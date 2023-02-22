Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Tebow and Tiny! These two were picked up the first week of January. They were traveling together, sleeping together, and obviously best pals. We’ve offered them as a pair for $133 and, no interests. So, with just a little more effort, we are making a special pet of the week for them. Tebow (the Jack Russell Mix) weighs about 15 lbs. and Tiny (the lab Mix) weighs about 55 lbs. They are both friendly and love people. Their new adoption price is $44 total, for the both of them. That includes their neuter, vaccinations, heartworm check, microchip, dog license and a free vet checkup. If you are interested in keeping these sweet boys together, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED