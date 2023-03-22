Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Moo Moo. He is an approximate 1-year-old pointer mix, around 30 lbs. This little happy busy body is miserable and stressed in the shelter environment. He is very friendly and loves attention. When he is in his kennel, he is so scared that he trembles and whimpers. He needs an active family to keep him busy. We have not seen any issues with him and other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the Pet of the Week. Fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, heartworm test, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet Moo Moo. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED