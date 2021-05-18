Cases called include:
Christopher A. Barr, 51, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, pd appointed, no contact, OR bond.
Jacob T. Brown, 21, of 1046 Sherman Ave., violation of TPO/CPO, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000, violation of TPO/CPO, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000.
Jacob T. Brown, 21, violation of TPO/CPO, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000.
Izaye Y. Eubanks, 19, of 527 Miami St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no bond.
Izaye Y. Eubanks, 19, of 1514 Mound St., resisting arrest, innocent, continued, no bond.
Lynsey M. Gregory, 33, of 1429 N. Belmont Rd., assault, innocent, continued, pd appointed.
Isreal J. Koob, 19, of 507 Chesnut Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, pd appointed, bond $10,000, carry concealed weapon, continued, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000.
Amanda J. Massie, 41, of 1020 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, pd appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.
Jonathon Padgitt, 53, of 2258 1/2 Ontario Ave., bw served-deft jailed, dismissed, bond $5,000, guilty.
James Parish, 31, of 2418 E. Main St., request for bail, continued, bond $2,500.