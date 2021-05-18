springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News | 53 minutes ago

Cases called include:

Christopher A. Barr, 51, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, pd appointed, no contact, OR bond.

Jacob T. Brown, 21, of 1046 Sherman Ave., violation of TPO/CPO, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000, violation of TPO/CPO, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000.

Jacob T. Brown, 21, violation of TPO/CPO, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 19, of 527 Miami St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no bond.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 19, of 1514 Mound St., resisting arrest, innocent, continued, no bond.

Lynsey M. Gregory, 33, of 1429 N. Belmont Rd., assault, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Isreal J. Koob, 19, of 507 Chesnut Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, pd appointed, bond $10,000, carry concealed weapon, continued, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued, pd appointed, bond $5,000.

Amanda J. Massie, 41, of 1020 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, pd appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Jonathon Padgitt, 53, of 2258 1/2 Ontario Ave., bw served-deft jailed, dismissed, bond $5,000, guilty.

James Parish, 31, of 2418 E. Main St., request for bail, continued, bond $2,500.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top