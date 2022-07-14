BreakingNews
Public spaces downtown available to rent in Springfield
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
14 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Joe C. Aguillar, 45, of Urbana, request for bail, no contest, continued, bond $5,000.

Gary Dale Authenreith, 64, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph R. Esthers, 43, of 1515 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

William C. Keeton, 52, of 102 E. Main St. Apt. 301, OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Shandis Gayle Mowell, 41, of South Vienna, DUI, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Anthony Duwane Snoddy, 47, of 274 Ross Common Dr., attempt, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 3172 El Camino Dr., bond $30,000.

Jason Jones, 45, of Dayton,, request for bail, dismissed.

April C. Gawlikowski, 29, of Dayton, OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Maddison L. Rix, 23, of 330 S. William St., OVI, continued, PD appointed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Economic development conference brings over a 100 professionals to...
3
Clark County Library to relocate branch, open new location
4
Public spaces downtown available to rent in Springfield
5
Formerly missing Clark County teen faces charges after shots fired
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top