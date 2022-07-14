Cases called included:
Joe C. Aguillar, 45, of Urbana, request for bail, no contest, continued, bond $5,000.
Gary Dale Authenreith, 64, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.
Joseph R. Esthers, 43, of 1515 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
William C. Keeton, 52, of 102 E. Main St. Apt. 301, OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Justin W. Mathers, 33, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.
Shandis Gayle Mowell, 41, of South Vienna, DUI, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Anthony Duwane Snoddy, 47, of 274 Ross Common Dr., attempt, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 3172 El Camino Dr., bond $30,000.
Jason Jones, 45, of Dayton,, request for bail, dismissed.
April C. Gawlikowski, 29, of Dayton, OVI, continued, PD appointed.
Maddison L. Rix, 23, of 330 S. William St., OVI, continued, PD appointed.