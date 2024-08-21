Stanley Gibson, 21, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 2 year law abide and no further incidents with victim, ankle monitor ordered as condition of bond is to be removed, fine and costs due within 6 months, assessed costs $100, violate/protection order, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail with 178 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation, consecutive to 24CRB00762, mental health and anger manage assessment and any recommend treatment, fine and costs due within 6 months, assessed costs $250, violate/protection order, guilty, guilty, violate/protection order, guilty, guilty.

Kerry L. Hill II, 39, of London, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Dalaijia N. Lanier, 23, of 1116 Linden Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Jason M. Mcmillen, 50, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Karim S. Noisy, 35, of 316 Rawson Drive, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

James A. Ragland, 53, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 208, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000, assault, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Uriel O. Diaz, 19, of 2159 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 33, of 909 Linden Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Dalton Edwards, 27, burglary, dismissed.

Stanley Gibson, 21, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 2 year law abide and no further incidents with victim, ankle monitor ordered as condition of bond is to be removed, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 178 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation, consecutive to 24CRB00762, mental health and anger manage assessment and any recommend treatment, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $250, violate/protection order, guilty, violate/protection order, guilty.

Jon Hall, 48, of 1836 Norwood Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, unlawful restitution, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

James H. Hodge, 48, of Columbus, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Damian A. Larios, 37, of 1525 Innisfallen Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Katelyn L. Mccormick, 23, of 610 Gallagher St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Larry E. Plantz, 28, of 1516 W. North St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Harry E. Fahner, 45, request for bail, dismissed.

Luther P. P. Hanshaw, 55, of 520 E. Liberty St., aggravated trespass, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation is ISP, fined $250.

Jeffrey S. Holbert, 60, of 809 Wiley, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Tay’Vieon Shipp, 22, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Anthony D. Trent, 46, of 230 W. Grand Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Biscardi, 28, of Fairborn, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Robert Kittle, 27, of 1632 Allison Ave., burglary, dismissed.

Christopher J. Riddle, 55, of 2648 Hilltop Ave., OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, to continue treatment w/clean slate, no driving offenses for 1 year, fine/costs due July 22, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., must attend, fined $100, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Suzanne K. Stocker, 44, of Addison, IL, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Paul A. Thomas, 37, of 556 E. Madison Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Tywan L. West, 39, of 125 The Post Road, Apt. K, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.