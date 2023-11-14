Cases called included:

Steven R. Baker, 26, of 1505 W. Main St., assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Michael A. Brown Jr., 43, of 1364 S. Fountain Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

John J. Fowler, 22, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

John J. Fowler, 22, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Michael D. Henderson, 32, of 1031 Dibert Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Douglas P. Hill, 45, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Marano, 21, of 372 S. Douglas Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Marano Cassius, 21, of 372 S. Douglas Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, unauthorized plates, innocent, dismissed, drive without valid license, innocent, dismissed, speed, innocent, dismissed, no seat belt, innocent, dismissed.

Timothy J. Plumley, 54, of 1320 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of 512 W. High St., arson, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Brian Seebock, 47, of Brookville, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeremy E. Self, 38, of Xenia, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000.

James Wells Jr., 45, of 501 W. High St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Jamel A. Williams, 38, of Columbus, weapons under disability, innocent, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, carry concealed weapon, innocent, continued, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.