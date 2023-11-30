Afelix A. Fisher, 66, of 621 S. Plum St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 314 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Elijiah S. Johnson, 25, of 227 W. Grand Ave., domestic violence, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, assessed costs $250, assault, dismissed.

James C. Nott, 21, of 517 Fremont Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, forfeit firearms, released on own recognizance bond, carry concealed weapon, innocent, continued, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, forfeit firearms, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, fugitive, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Donald Thoute, 32, of 212 The Post Road E., domestic violence, guilty, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, assault, dismissed.

Trey S. Cobb, 29, of 817 E. Mccreight Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kristina R. Skaggs, 29, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Anthony I. Burke, 20, of 5549 Beard Road, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, failure to control, dismissed.

Ronnie Heath, 48, of 1622 Shelby Drive, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed

Joshua D. Pelfrey, 46, of 2874 Dawn Lane, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mattie M. Wise, 22, of South Charleston, theft, dismissed.