Deanna M. Blumenschein, 29, of Medway, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jack J. Dean Jr., 32, of Dayton, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy L. Everhart Sr., 42, of 306 Belleaire Ave., theft, innocent, continued, refused public defender/to get own attorney, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Raymond A. Hurn, 36, of 317 Catherine St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Tiffany L. Jones, 40, of 135 1/2 W. North St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, dismissed, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, dismissed.

Tiffany L. Jones, 40, of 644 W. First St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, dismissed, dismissed, dismissed.

Brooklynn Parker, 18, of Grove City, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Darinel R. Perez, 37, of 345 Oakwood Place, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed.

Gregory W. Carpenter II, 42, of Enon, inducing panic, continued, public defender appointed.

Carson W. Conley, 19, of 4901 Westmont Dr., forgery, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shane W. Dement, 54, of 21 N. Douglas Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Dezeray Z. Fritz, 33, of 1428 Woodward Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal mischief, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Felisha Lanfranco, 43, of 137 S. Western Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen N. Morgan Jr., 59, of 1933 Jordan Dr., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Michala Pullins, 22, of 810 S. Plum St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Timothy R. Rowland, 34, of 625 E. Main St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Levi A. Adkins, 31, of 245 Brent Dr. E., Apt. Q, assault, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 90 days jail, credit time served, suspend balance, ISP probation, defendant to continue with mental/health treatment and pay, restitution, fine and costs as condition of, suspended sentence, must sign all releases, fined $40.

Michael A. Brown, 46, of Urbana, strangulation, continued, bond remains $5000 community service, domestic violence, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Jose Daniel, 27, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Dallas J. Engle, 29, of 3114 Sudbury St., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Dallas J. Engle, 29, of 831 Southfield Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Ventura Hernandez, 22, of 2940 Derr Road #223, OVI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 100 days of jail with 97 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Irving M. Herron, 21, of 3922 Erter Dr., aggravated robbery, continued, bond amended to $25000 community service.

Daniqua J. Johnson, 29, of 1606 Karr St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 5 days of jail, 5 days credit for time served, jail time suspended for timely payment of, fine and costs, review for payment 3/11/25 at 8:45 a.m., need not to appear if paid in full, fined $70.

Craig Mullins, 37, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Tre A. Trent, 29, of 6131 Twitchell Road, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 32 days credit for time served, jail suspended on condition fine/costs are paid, before the review date of Feb. 18, 2025 at 8:45, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $240.

Antoine Witherspoon, 28, of 231 Oakwood Place, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Clifford Sr., 39, of 147 W. Grand, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Cole W. Gilliam, 31, of Christiansburg, physical control, bench warrant ordered.

Paul F. Weese Jr., 65, of Hartley House, 440 W. High, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Paul F. Weese Jr., 65, of Urbana, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Emily M. Butts, 21, of 1332 Cedarview Dr., OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

William E. Depp, 43, of 6706 Garlough Road, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

William E. Depp, 43, of 6707 Garlough Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Antonio R. Mobley, 27, of Dayton, OVI, continued, open container/vehicle, dismissed, divided roadways, dismissed.

Joseph A. Brugger, 39, of 1918 Rutland Ave., violate/protection order, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, complete treatment, no contact with victim for six months, fined $200.

Angel R. Foster, 28, of North Hampton, OVI, dismissed, disregard of safety, guilty, fined $250, speed, dismissed.

Lauren A. Hensley, 40, of 1325 Maiden Lane, OVI, dismissed, speed, guilty, fined $100.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 59, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 59, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, continued, bond remains $500 community service/10%.

James R. A. Whitesell, 31, of 1628 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.