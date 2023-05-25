William Reymiller, 41, disorderly conduct by, guilty, guilty.

Parker A. Diviak, 20, of Medway, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 6 months group/law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Vernon D. Ervin, 70, of 5151 New Carlisle Pike, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 6 months of probation, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 6 month group/law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Suluki Evans, 42, of 807 Rice St., complicity, continued, public defender appointed.

Nicole A. Grapes, 40, of Enon, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, susprnfrf on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Joseph C. Green, 46, of Richwood, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 6 month group/law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Deborah K. Hassell, 60, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 6 month group/law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Kelly A. Howard, 31, of 1762 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Kody Johnson, 23, of 2832 Troy Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Morris C. Reilley, 48, of Cedarville, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Ruben L. Russell, 63, of Columbus, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $375.

Jamal Thomas, 25, of 1004 Garfield Ave., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, 5 days jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $250.

Jordan E. Washington, 38, of 1903 Winding Trail, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 6 months of probation, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 11 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 6 month group/law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Kevin W. Clark, 36, of 134 W. Parkwood Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, criminal damaging, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

James Young, 22, of Groveport, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Ryan L. Esposito, 48, of Medway, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed.

Joshua Mcclanahan, 32, of Mechanicsburg, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

Joshua Mcclanahan J, 32, of Mechanicsburg, OVI, continued, Dr. under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.