Cases called included:
James R. Conley Jr., 42, of 2457 Mechanicsburg Road, abduction, continued, PD appointed, no contact with child victim, bond $7,500, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact with child victim, or bond.
Shyannah Hall, 26, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond.”
Mark A. Jones, 62, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Patrick Kmitt, 27, of Seville, DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, open container, bench warrant ordered, parking on highway, bench warrant ordered.
Patrick J. Kmitt, 27, of Seville, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered.
Matthew L. Louden, 36, of 1910 N. Belmont, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Christopher Aaron Reed, 43, of 437 Rosewood Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.