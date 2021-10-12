springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called included:

Jessica L. Bryson, 22, of 437 E. Southern Ave., discharge of firearms, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Christopher Evans, 47, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond,” PD appointed.

Jacob A. Fugate, 28, of 5019 Springfield Xenia Road, domestic violence, continued, bond $2,500, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 2994 W. Jackson Road.

Cassandra L. Hall, 38, of 1541 Hyannis, child endangering, innocent, continued, or bond.

Shanda R. Howard, 24, of 1826 S. Center Blvd., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Nathan G. Lee, 27, of Dayton, burglary, continued, PD appointed, not to be 500 feet 716 Spinning Road, bond $2,500.

Amber Reynolds, 37, of 924 S. Center St., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, or bond.

Larry W. Troxel Jr., 50, of 1620 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with Burchett, PD appointed.

