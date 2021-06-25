Cases called include:
Amanda J. Abrams, 43, of Somerset, KY, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.
Regina L. Daniel, 45, of 1444 Delta Rd., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Regina L. Daniel, 45, of 1444 Delta Rd. Apt. G, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Johaun W. Sparks, 0, domestic violence, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.
Rex L. Couch, 53, of 53 S. Sycamore St., domestic violence, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days jail, CTS 47 days, assault, dismissed.
Jeremiaha Harvel, 38, of 918 Linden, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Kerry A. Henry, 50, of 508 W. State St., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.