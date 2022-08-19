Stephanie M. Ervin, 42, of South Charleston, OH, counterfeiting, innocent, continued, defendant to hire own attorney, theft, innocent, continued, defendant to hire own attorney.

Dennis L. Floss, 67, of 116 Walter St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Olbet M. Gonzales, 27, of 1323m Selma Road, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Semaj C. Green, 19, of 311 Stanton Ave., violation protection order, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Sharod L. Lay, 40, of 1806 Woodward Ave., DUS, continued, NAPT, OR bond.

Sharod L. Lay, 40, of 1806 Woodward Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed, bond $7,500.

Demetrius R. Lenton, 39, of Chillicothe, OH, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

John A. Music, 27, of 1601 1/2 W. Clark St., tamper with evidence, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000, weapons under disability, continued, carry concealed weapon, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Shalene D. Radford, 44, of 812 Linden Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Samaria M. Whitaker, 26, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Oddesia Sands, 41, of 370 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Denise I. Besecker, 30, of 4310 Prince Circle, child endangering, continued, PD appointed, supervised visitation only with child victim.

Jack B. Brewer, 25, of 1407 Beverly Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Robert J. Cobb, 60, of 401 Oakwood Place, theft, bench warrant ordered.

James L. Gilliam, 39, of 1702 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James L. Gilliam, 39, of 238 S. Yellow Springs St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tisha L. Redmon, 52, of Urbana, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Delmar C. Rice, 40, of 830 E. Rose, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Nicholas A. Smith, 24, of 2816 S. York St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, attempt, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.