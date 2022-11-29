BreakingNews
News
17 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Jamie Brown, 35, of Marysville, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

Jamie L. Brown, 35, of 1715 W. North, Apt. 211, fugitive, continued, to sign waiver, bond set at “no bond”.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,000.

Jesse J. Howard, 37, aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Paul L. Masters Jr., 51, of Dayton, OH, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of 724 Summer St., have weapons/under disability, continued, PD appointed, bond $25,000, tamper with evidence, continued, possess dangerous ord., continued, aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Chester D. Shoup, 37, of 2828 Linden Ave., guilty.

Daniele N. Ward, 34, of 7792 Milton Carlisle Road, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

