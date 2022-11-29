Paul L. Masters Jr., 51, of Dayton, OH, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of 724 Summer St., have weapons/under disability, continued, PD appointed, bond $25,000, tamper with evidence, continued, possess dangerous ord., continued, aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Chester D. Shoup, 37, of 2828 Linden Ave., guilty.

Daniele N. Ward, 34, of 7792 Milton Carlisle Road, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.