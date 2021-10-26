Cases called included:
Michael K. Bennett, 33, of 1578 Warder St., use/possession drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
John E. Booth, 47, of 17 Cherry Dr., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, or bond.
Misty S. Hayes, 32, of 2565 Sunset Ave., bench warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty, or bond.
Vincent E. Henry, 29, of 218 E. Euclid Ave, guilty.
Westley C. Robinson IV, 21, of 1723 Hillside Ave., tamper with evidence, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Timothy Joe Stevens Jr., 34, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.
In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools cases continue to drop
2
Three candidates compete for Clark County Municipal Court judgeship
3
Ohio EPA reports increase of salt in drinking water
4
Clark County Prosecutor’s Office displays Clothesline Project for...
5
Clark County road to be closed for 3 days for rail improvement