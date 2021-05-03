Cases called include:
Robert R. Young, 35, of 410 Montgomery Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 75 days of jail with 75 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100.
John Davis, 50, of 3125 Penrose, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no operators license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.
Antonio M. Depriest, 21, of 1002 Wayne Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail, credit for time served, 6 months of probation, suspend balance of jail and comply with all recommendations of mental, health, public indecency, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, suspend balance of jail and comply with prob as order.
Chelsea Dunlap, 24, of 1414 Concord Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing reduced to menacing, guilty, 4 days of jail, 4 days credit for time served.
Gaylon H. Jackson, 51, of 1807 S. Yellow Sprgs St., assault, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended on conditions 6 months good behavior.
Regina M. Smith, 41, of 107 E. Madison Ave. Apt. 4, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, concurrent with any felony sentence.