Cases called included:
Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.
Kamarta L. Curry, 29, of 1275 Cedarview #E, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.
James Gillham, 50, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.
Sean Kelley, 20, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Sean P. Kelley, 20, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, complicity, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Sean P. Kelley, 20, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Sean P. Kelley, 20, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.
Brittany K. Mullins, 31, of 427 N. Shaffer St., probation violation warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $7,500
Aukeisha J. Rogan, 35, of Urbana, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Jerry D. Varney, 32, of Medway, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, to get own attorney, released on own recognizance bond.
Michael A. Wilson, 69, of 328 W. Grand Ave., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, no contest, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, assessed costs $100, failure to control, guilty.
Jykeera N. Jones, 26, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. H, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact, public defender appointed.
Jykeera N. Jones, 26, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. H, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.
Tabitha D. Wooten, 43, of 2680 Tecumseh Ave., theft, guilty, 160 days of jail, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.
Jeffrey A. Springer, 42, of 1753 Clifton Ave., assault, continued, bond remains.