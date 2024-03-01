Kamarta L. Curry, 29, of 1275 Cedarview #E, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

James Gillham, 50, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Sean Kelley, 20, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Sean P. Kelley, 20, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, complicity, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Brittany K. Mullins, 31, of 427 N. Shaffer St., probation violation warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $7,500

Aukeisha J. Rogan, 35, of Urbana, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jerry D. Varney, 32, of Medway, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, to get own attorney, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael A. Wilson, 69, of 328 W. Grand Ave., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, no contest, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, assessed costs $100, failure to control, guilty.

Jykeera N. Jones, 26, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. H, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact, public defender appointed.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 43, of 2680 Tecumseh Ave., theft, guilty, 160 days of jail, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Springer, 42, of 1753 Clifton Ave., assault, continued, bond remains.