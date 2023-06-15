Cases called included:

Adrianna A. Jones, 19, of 1503 Maiden Lane, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, or with electric monitoring condition, released on own recognizance bond.

Leon E. White, 61, of 926 Sunset Ave., #b, probation violation admitted, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Romelo E. Butler, 29, of 412 Vine St., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Karolyn J. Hutchison, 61, of 4907 Ridgewood Road E., OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed, distracting driving, dismissed.

Conley L. Smoot, 39, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 6 month group probation/ law abiding, administrative license suspension suspended without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Kevin W. Clark, 36, of 134 W. Parkwood Ave., aggravated menacing, guilty, 170 days of jail, fined $250.

Juan R. Hendricks, 42, of 336 E. Johnson St., assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony Jones, 62, of 3100 Athens Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $525, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jason A. Lebaroff, 45, of 383 E. Leffel Lane, #126, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.

Terrance E. Locke, 63, of 238 W. Auburn Ave., theft, dismissed.

Thaddeus M. Neeld, 51, of Saint Paris, possession of drugs, dismissed, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, open container, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 43, of 1503 St Paris Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.