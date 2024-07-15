Travis L. Belford, 35, of 325 Glenn Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Mandy D. Ellis, 41, of London, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Michael W. Palmer, 51, of 126 E. Mulberry St., Apt. B, complicity, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Todd W. Whitesell Jr., 38, of 302 Catherine Street, resisting arrest, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, warrant ordered, obstructing official business, innocent, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Bryan K. Wile, 44, of 144 Gordon, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Wilmy Cenexant, 34, of 316 Catherine St., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, electronic monitoring, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due within 1 year, alcohol program until complete and no alcohol off 1 year, fined $375.

Coltin J. Dallas Griffin, 20, of 1001 W. Grand Ave., OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year probation and law abide, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $375, drive without valid license, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Rogue Roblero, 27, of 806 E. Rose St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, due in 30 days, fined $375.

Charles Clark, 31, of Cincinnati, request for bail, dismissed.

Shannon S. Maloon, 46, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle condition of bond.

Joshua L. Morris, 35, of 912 Stump Lane, burglary, continued, bond remains the same.

Neptali Roblero, 25, of 2048 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Adaias Rodriguez, 20, of 225 N. Race St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, falsification, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jeffrey L. Strodes Jr., 36, of 503 Chestnut Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, refused public defender, bond remains the same.

Ashley Brenner, 34, of 1301 Pythian Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Claire’s condition of bond.

Bradley M. Wagner, 41, of 440 Aberfelda Drive, domestic violence, not guilty, assault, not guilty.

Mark T. Gray, 42, of 2318 Irwin Ave., possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Michael L. Murray, 37, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brent E. Sanderson, 49, of Enon, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Martin Santiago, 43, of 4716 E. National Road, hit skip, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days jail maybe satisfied by driver’s intervention program by 9/6/2024, 1 year law abide, defendant to report to court security 9/6/2024, fined $250.

Jennifer N. Drugmand, 42, of Urbana, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains the same.

Scott W. Evans, 55, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, attempt, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Austin Perry Swartz, 29, of Greenville, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Robert M. Easter, 76, of 601 S. Hubert Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon M. Miller, 38, violate/protection order, continued, bond remains the same.

Corey E. Taylor Sr., 54, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Wyatt Garrett, 22, of 1594 Westmont Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, defendant to attend 3 day driver’s intervention program, fine and costs and driver’s intervention program due by Nov. 13, 2024 at 8:45, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.