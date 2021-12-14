Logan Conrad, 20, of 4242 Imperial Drive, domestic violence, continued, no contact conducive of bond, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

William L. Haney, 52, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Darren B. Maiolo, 48, of 2426 Lexington Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, continued, no operator’s license, guilty, continued, assured clear distance, guilty, continued, failure to comply, innocent, continued, PD appointed, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Jasmine S. Maynard, 28, of 1027 Farlow St., guilty.

Mark J. Nelson, 50, of 513 Vine St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Jennifer R. Smith, 26, of South Solon, warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Katherine N. Stephens, 29, of 1604 Sapele Drive Apt. D, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Jacob Taylor, 37, of 332 Meadow Lane, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.

Dustin T. Waddell, 25, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Hayden J. Wiley, 19, of Heath, offenses/underage persons, innocent, continued, NAPT

Leslie R. Yruegas, 39, of Marion, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.