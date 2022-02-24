Ji’yah Rose, 18, of 2027 Sweetbriar Lane, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Christopher L. Bates, 33, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, robbery, dismissed - indicted, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Abrea M. Davila, 24, of 814 E. Rose St., OVI, continued, FTSSA, continued, failure to control, dismissed, traffic signal, dismissed, hit and run-unattended, dismissed.

William R. Givens, 50, of 329 N. Race St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Zachary Z. Henry, 29, of Tremont City, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Santiago Juan, 39, of 449 E. Euclid Ave., aggravated vehicular homicide, dismissed - indicted, FTSTOP/serious harm, dismissed - indicted, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Erin Lewis, 33, of 1224 Beverly Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, possession drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Trevor Thomas Luke, 30, of 1610 W. Washington St., OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron P. Moore, 35, of 830 E. Cecil St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler M. See, 27, of 1951 Wilkes Dr. Apt. G, aggravated menacing, continued, no contact conducive of bond.

Christian R. Whitt, 25, of 1350 Vester Ave. Apt. 230, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Kelsie M. Wilcoxen, 29, of 1366 Driscoll Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 27, of 72 S Freeman St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Trey L. DePriest, 28, of 321 S. Belmont Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Tishia L. Dever, 38, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Billy J. Leece Jr., 51, of 1019 Middle St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Tyler M. See, 27, of 1951 Wilkes Dr. Apt. G, aggravated menacing, continued, no contact conducive of bond.

Michael Aaron Terrell Sr., 41, of 1135 E. John St. Apt. D, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, DUS, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Colby M. Wright, 35, of 110 John St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William M. Moore, 46, of 360 S. Limestone St. Apt. 302, assault, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted.

Arael R. Perez, 43, of 1614 Lagonda Ave. Apt. Half, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Delino S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.