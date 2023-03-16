Robert D. Fugett, 48, of New Carlise, physical control amended to reckless operation, guilty, fine and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $150.

Alexandrea B. Lee, 26, of Dayton, confinement of dogs, guilty, 1 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $125, confinement of dogs, dismissed, confinement of dogs, guilty, 1 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $75, confinement of dogs, dismissed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed.

Alexandrea B. Lee, 26, of New Carlisle, resisting arrest, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $100.

Antonin Marcelin, 51, of 1714 S. Center St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Matthews T. Richard, 28, of 2064 W. Possum Road, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brandon D. Walker, 36, of 836 E. Northern Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed, misconduct at emergency, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 6 month law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $200.

Christopher C. Ward, 25, of 1170 Gonder Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, menacing, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 6 month law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $200.

Tishia L. Dever, 39, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., failure to disclose own personal information information, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

William J. Freeman, 39, of 970 Gothic, driver license required, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, fined $200, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed, seat belt passenger, dismissed.

Dartayvius J. Grimes, 26, of 726 Eastmoor Drive, OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 18 months of probation, vehicle immobilized 90 days @ 726 Eastmoor Drive, ISP probation, fined $525, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Carrie L. Martz, 40, of Sidney, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $375.

Ferdinand Nsoh, 43, of Toledo, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Connor L. Phiri, 19, of 641 N. Wittenberg Ave., criminal damaging amended to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 12 months of probation, group supervision, criminal damaging amended to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 12 months of probation, group supervision.

Joshua M. Shapiro, 35, of Galloway, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no new offenses, pay court cost by 11/2/2023, fined $200, follow too close, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Rebecca M. Somers, 38, of 5464 Troy Road, physical control amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension remains in effect, probation costs to be paid to probation department, fined $250, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 32, of West Liberty, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany L. Weathers, 25, of 1117 Cedarview Drive, obstructing official business, continued, DNQ public defender.