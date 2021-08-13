springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

8 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Kevin A. Bowshier, 42, of 1214 Selma Road, guilty.

Jacob R. Nelson, 28, of 1575 Karr St., vandalism, continued, PD appointed.

Andrew Douglas Sharp, 20, of 736 E. Madison Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Paul E. Brown, 38, of 901 Dahlia Dr. W., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Semaj C. Green, 18, of 311 Stanton Ave. Apt. 4, assault, continued, NAPT.

Jeremiah T. Abston, 38, of 2137 Larch St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Lindsay Nicole Baker, 33, of 1231 N. Lowry Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Daezia Tanae Holder, 25, of 1378 Warder St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Ian Joseph Juneau, 38, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Angel Perez, 24, of 2725 Van Buren Ave., OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid lic, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob M. Thurnau, 37, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Bobby L. Alcorn, 35, of 2832 Oletha Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Allen Michael Craig, 33, of 2735 Merritt St. #1/2, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Brandon S. Erbaugh, 22, of Fairborn, OH, OVI-reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, stayed on no like offs next six months, F/C paid by Feb. 10, 2022, fined $350.

John C. Gabriel, 40, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

