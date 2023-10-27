Cases called included:

Levi A. Adkins, 30, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dariel E. Dodd, 44, of Gary, IN, operate without valid operator license, dismissed - prosecutor request, marked lanes, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Justin G. Dulebohn, 33, of 3615 Pennsylvania St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Airel N. Flournoy, 23, of 1930 Jordan Drive, Apt. A, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Douglas A. Jones, 58, of Fairborn, disorderly conduct by, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Traci N. Lopez, 34, of 1819 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyron D. Martin, 44, of 336 Rosewood Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with R. Coley.

Julie A. Moore, 50, of 1322 Linden Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with T. Crockran.

Jalesseazay L Posey, 20, of 600 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Codey Boyer, 28, of South Bloomfield, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 160 days of jail, mental health/drug and alcohol assessment after CP, fined $500.

Maleaha E. Foland, 24, of 2323 Irwin Ave., falsification, continued, public defender appointed.

Corey M. Baird, 33, of 2686 Home Orchard, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered.

Douglas Severs, 61, of 2365 W. First St., criminal damaging, dismissed.