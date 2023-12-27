Charles Buchanan, 47, of Macon, GA, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed.

Taylor B. Carter, 34, of 208 Rosewood Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Jesse Davidson, 42, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 25, of 753 Sherman Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.