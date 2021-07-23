Frank Duane Gilley Jr., 53, of 2546 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, 25 days jail/credit time served/suspend balance, no further offenses/pay, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Christopher D. Johnson, 53, of 4762 Oxtoby St., menacing by stalking, not guilty.

Ernesto Diaz Vazquez, 26, of 1707 Highland Ave., dismissed, dismissed.

Christopher Allen Barr, 52, of 721 Kenton St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Donald Allen Craig III, 39, of 218 N. Greenmount Apt. 3, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Steven Dwayne Friend, 35, at large, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Dion Maurice Gatewood, 40, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeff D. Gutwein, 54, of 1317 Skylin Lane, assault, continued, eligible int.

Dalton J. Livingston, 18, of Mechanicsburg, OH, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request, drug para-marijuana, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bethani P Rinehart, 31, of Zanesfield, OH, falsification, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 30 days jail, 6 months probation, complete, current treatment plan, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Perry Wayne Taylor, 30, of 106 Cottage Place, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

