Cain A. Weimer, 20, of 107 E. Cassilly St., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR bond.

Daniel L. Wilson Sr., 38, of 2040 N. Hadley Road, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Daniel L. Wilson Sr., 38, of 2040 Hadley Road, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Aaron Cooper, 37, of 1531 Woodward Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 46, menacing, continued, PSI ordered, bond set at “no bond” pending PSI.

Tayauna M. Smith, 18, of 365 Stanton Ave., assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Nathan White, 18, of 4060 S. Charleston Pike, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Nathan A. White, 18, of 4060 S. Charleston Pike, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Justin M. Woodard, 39, of 2999 E. High St., aggravated burglary, continued, refused eligible defendant, no contact condition of bond.

Randy T. Brakeall III, 30, of 310 E. Pleasant St., assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Shelly J. Greathouse, 43, of 1620 Prospect St., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Mattie C. Loyd, 38, of 718 W. North St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kristy M. Ratliff, 51, of Enon, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron M. Street, 34, of 1048 Seacove Circle, assault, continued, NAPT.

Joseph M. Tackett, 47, of Marysville, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan A. Rife, 22, of 320 Ravenwood Drive, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.