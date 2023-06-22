Cases called included:

Ian C. Battle, 35, of 427 W. Southern Ave., flee/elude, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Marcus R. Cross, 38, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Linder Mendez, 29, of 1209 Kenton St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

Robert R. Miller, 54, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brittany J. Piper, 35, of Urbana, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jeremy Becraft, 35, of Donnelsville, burglary/person present, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, menacing by stalking, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Royce Bryan, 26, of 1414 Eastgate, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Dewitt A. Elkin, 38, of Dayton, telephone harassment, dismissed.

Sir Lindon Holloway, 18, of 222 E. Euclid Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Matthew S. Hughes, 52, of 3149 Springfield-xenia, assault, dismissed.

Matthew S. Hughes, 52, of 3149 Springfield-xenia Road, assault, dismissed.

Mehrisa Locke, 30, of 1724 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jenah Pearson, 29, of 1920 Catalpa, theft, dismissed.

Terrence J. Smiley, 24, of Dayton, strangulation, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed, carry concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Joseph M. Stevens, 42, of 835 E. Columbia St., criminal damaging, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed, menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Lindsay M. Travis, 30, of 5583 Peach Blossom Court, aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Geronimo Navarro, 25, of 625 S. York St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Paige E. Crossley, 33, of 332 1/2 S. Western Ave., discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

David M. Hart, 32, of 253 Forrest Drive, impersonate police officer amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Dantreveon L. Jackson, 19, of 337 Fair St., carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.