Charles L. Smoot, 36, of 901 W. Washington St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Derek Honeycutt, 38, of Huber Heights, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Danny L. McGhee Jr., 29, of 2536 York St., criminal trespass, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, jail suspended on condition stay away from Ronez 6 months.

Joshua Willard, 29, of London, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 80 days suspended, jail suspended on condition pay restitution to probation by 7/2/21, no CTS>