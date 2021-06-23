Cases called include:
Mary Cox, 38, of 302 E. High St. Apt. 7, public indecency, continued, PD appointed, defendant not to be at Courtyard by Marriott, bond $500, disorderly conduct, continued, menacing, continued, criminal trespass, continued, resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, defendant not to be at Courtyard by Marriott, bond $500.
Jeffrey T. Garlo, 49, of 136 Praire Ave., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.
Tammy R. Gochenouer, 50, of Urbana, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, warrant ordered.
Elizabth M. Green, 29, of Dayton, OH, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Joseph B. Edwards, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted.
Michael D. Holloway, 20, of 157 Kinnane Ave., OVI, continued, PD appointed.
Donald M. Greeno, 26, of 382 N. Belmont Ave., vandalism, dismissed - indicted.
Roger A. Grout, 34, of 9071 W. National Rd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Alfred A. Hudson, 53, of 1751 Clifton Ave., assault, continued, NAPT.
Chandler Johnson, 26, of 1320 Delta Rd. Apt. G, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.
James R. Parish, 31, of 1119 Oak St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, no operator license, bench warrant ordered, give false information, bench warrant ordered, seat belt driver, bench warrant ordered.
Michael R. Smith, 43, of 900 Robinson Dr., fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed.