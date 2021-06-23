Mary Cox, 38, of 302 E. High St. Apt. 7, public indecency, continued, PD appointed, defendant not to be at Courtyard by Marriott, bond $500, disorderly conduct, continued, menacing, continued, criminal trespass, continued, resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, defendant not to be at Courtyard by Marriott, bond $500.

Jeffrey T. Garlo, 49, of 136 Praire Ave., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.