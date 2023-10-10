Cases called included:

Brian L. Barke , 47, of 2121 S. Hadley Road, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Zakaya N. Bragg, 50, of 501 W. High St., bond set at no bond, guilty.

Marcus R. Cross, 38, of 373 Sherman Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Deronto D. Davidson, 40, of Columbus, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond set at no bond, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond set at no bond.

Kenny L. Haught, 41, of Huber Heights, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Derek M. Holmes, 33, of 1400 W. Main St., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Derek M. Holmesatthew, 33, of 1400 W. Main St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Melissa A. Isaac, 36, of 5327 Old Columbus Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Maddi M. Massie, 20, of 723 E. Cassilly St., Apt. 1/2, theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Steven Nelson Jr., 57, of Canal Winchester, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond set at no bond.

Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, continued, psi ordered, bond set at no bond pending sentencing, criminal trespass, guilty, continued, bond set at no bond pending sentencing.

Marcus L. A. Suttles, 46, of 315 W. Liberty St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500, guilty, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, violation of temporary protection order, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, violation of temporary protection order, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Ijawon U. Williams , 35, of 2680 Tecumseh Ave., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.