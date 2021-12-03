Dustin S. Michaels, 38, of 1582 Mound St., bond set at “no bond,” guilty.

Jacob Pikey, 26, of 1121 Oak St., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Alexis Salgado, 20, of 1427 S. Limestone St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, under age OVI, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher Scott Seibert, 21, of 1717 Columbus Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, dismissed, dismissed.

Kenneth Robert Smith Jr., 21, of 2310 N. Limestone St., disrupting public service, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Michael Francis Wallace, 26, of 2256 Hillside Ave., menacing, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Michael K. Simpson, 38, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information, bench warrant ordered, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Robert Ray Young, 36, of 845 E. High St., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Alyssa Lee Gregg, 20, of 1809 S. Belmont Ave., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Matthew D. Lindamood, 21, of 274 N. Tecumseh Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

James Douglas Reed, 35, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Emmanuel J. Robinson, 31, of 1010 N. Limestone St., fugitive, continued, bond set at “no bond,” PD appointed.

Summer Joy Silaghi, 26, of Cedarville, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, six months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $350.

James M. Swain, 38, of 2207 Ontario Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact conducive of bond.

Cain A. Weimer, 19, of 626 Dayton Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed.