Cases called included:

James D. Apple, 53, of Minster, strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, elect. monitor required condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jasmine E. V Baskin, 31, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Bobby Manning Jr., 50, of Mechanicsburg, probation violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Dianna L. Preston, 53, of 745 Villa Road, Apt. 135, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Ryan J. Sparks, 38, of 1210 E. Main St., burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Taryn A. Withrow, 31, of 1601 W. Main St., Apt. C, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $1,000, guilty, guilty.

Dakota Wallace Whitt, 30, of 2151 Hoppes St., falsification, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Anthony K. Ragland, 44, of 1410 Delta Road, Apt. C, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Larry D. Clarkston, 59, of 5887 Old Mechanicsburg Road, OVI, continued, open container, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Andre Mcmahon, 46, of 745 Dibert Ave., headlights required, dismissed.

Andre L. Mcmahon, 46, of 745 Dibert Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Joshua D. Roberts, 19, of 1630 Marinette Drive, sexual conduct/minor amended to assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail time suspended for compliance with all orders, cost of supervision paid to probation department monthly, defendant engage in sex education classes, no contact with victim/victim’s family/cousins, defendant to remain in counseling as recommended by therapist, no contact order is being issued, fined $400, sexual conduct/minor, dismissed.

Taylor U. Gibson, 26, of 1676 Catawba Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua A. Young, 30, of 955 Avondale Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Maurice L. Carter, 31, of Dayton, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alan Johnson Jr., 43, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, fined $150, no tail lights, dismissed.

Alan Johnson Jr., 43, of St Paris, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Earl Baker III, 51, of 1224 Wayne Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Alexander L. Finley, 28, of Xenia, guilty, bond $1,000.

Julian E. Gee Sr., 59, of Columbus, OVI, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Tara K. Lino, 36, of 2744 Upper Valley Pike 13, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 27, of 1620 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Craig A. Portman, 67, of 1104 Russell Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Jeffrey R Sharpe, 45, of 18 N. Jackson St., weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000, weapons under disability, continued, weapons under disability, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, carry concealed weapon, continued, carry concealed weapon, continued, carry concealed weapon, continued, failure to disclose own personal information info, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 45, of 14 N. Jackson St., seat belt, passenger, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Harold D. L. Taylor, 37, of 2106 Morgan St., fugitive, continued, bond $100,000.

Ciera D. Smith, 29, of 1124 Broadway St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, only contact through brother regarding children, report to probation on 9/5/23 for drug/alcohol assessment.

