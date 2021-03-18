Darrell A. Thomas Jr., 33, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher L. Wilhelm, 31, of New Carlisle, use/possession of drug paraphrenia, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Robert C. Baker, 43, of Hopkinsville, KY., domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on payment of fines & costs, no contact with victim for 1 year, fined $250, assault, dismissed.

Marcus W. Lattimore, 32, of 1130 Oak St., telecommunications harassment, continued, PD appointed.

Oliver A. Reed, 39, of 1121 Cheyenne Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, suspended, 1-year probation, chemical dependence, assessment within 30 days, follow up as recommended, no new offenses involving victim or children, prior to 3/16/22 and pay balance fines/costs after bond, fined $500.

Dakota L. Smith, 26, of 4265 Moorefield Rd., OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, fined $375, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Sonya J. Vogel, 48, of 1642 Kenton St., OVI, guilty, 93 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 12 months of probation, 93 days jail, suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Marquez D. Berry, 24, of 193 Vester Ave. Apt. 103, burglary, continued, PD appointed.

Janet A. Lewis, 57, of Donnelsville, OVI, continued, referred to 3-day program, failure to control, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Kristen E. Bohardt, 36, of Columbus, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, ALS remain in effect, fined $350, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Damian E. Clement, 44, of Dayton, drug abuse marijuana, continued, eligible int/did not qualify, NAPT.

Paul D. Daniels Jr., 27, of Medway, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Hugh E. Wiegel, 71, of 231 N. Clairmont Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reisnstaement fees, fined $375.