Nicholas K. Kaffenbarger, 42, of 1107 N. Lowry, guilty.

Oscar Lopez, 26, of 9 Western Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Cameron Peter Martin, 27, of 1000 E. Pleasant Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Carlos Morales, 35, of 1227 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid OL, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Palmer Paige, 27, of 1360 S. Fountain Ave, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Jose Ramirez, 28, of 345 W. Euclid Ave. Apt. 1/2, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley M. Reeder, 34, of 527 Cedar St., use/possession drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Andrea Renee Richardson, 19, of 506 Mt. Vernon St., fail to display dog license, continued, or bond, fail to register dog, continued, confinement of dogs, continued, or bond.

Amber Necole Parks, 28, of Urbana, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, no OL, bench warrant ordered, FTSAA, bench warrant ordered, traffic signal, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Benjamin R. Diss, 46, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

Moises Ortega Pina, 29, of 1132 E. John St. Apt. 24, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Patrick J. Davis, 35, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Pamela V. Evans, 34, of 1019 Wayne Ave., bench warrant served-deft jailed, guilty, or bond.

Landyn Ray Karg, 18, of Enon, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, not to be at 304 E. McCreight Ave., or bond.

Hezekiah Moore, 40, of 2001 Erie Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ragland Anthony K, 42, of At Large, violation of tpo, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of tpo, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of tpo, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of tpo, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Benjamin Espinoza Vasquez, 18, of 525 E. Grand Ave., abduction, dismissed - indicted, abduction, dismissed - indicted.

Richard Alan Williams, 38, of 21 N. Murray St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.