Gabe’s $77 million center opens: ‘We selected Springfield because it felt like home’
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
5 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Luis A. Garcia Jr., 30, of 241 E. College Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler M. Traylor, 28, jaywalking, bench warrant ordered.

Brian K. Adkins Jr., 37, of 918 Sunset Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Payton Frock, 18, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, Lot 199, domestic violence, continued, no contact condition of bond, must provide address before released.

Timothy L. Yancey, 42, of 25 E. Liberty St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, immunity; prohibit conduct, bench warrant ordered.

