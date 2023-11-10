Cases called included:

Daniel C. Bauer, 58, of 418 N. Western Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 33 Cherry Lane, released on own recognizance bond.

Danyelle N. Everage, 35, of 1121 W. High St., Apt Half, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Danyelle N. Everage, 35, of 1121 W. High St. 1/2, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Israel H. Gonzalez, 26, of 1237 W. Clark St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Gael Sanchez, 30, of 416 Southern Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Willie Burton, 18, of 2436 Ballentine Pike, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 117 months, 120 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with rules of probation drug alcohol assessment, fined $500.

Douglas Tumbleson, 43, of Kettering, assault, continued, no contact with Christopher Wilbanks.