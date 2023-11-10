BreakingNews
Next step in Melody Parks housing, retail development approved by default

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
0 minutes ago
X

Cases called included:

Daniel C. Bauer, 58, of 418 N. Western Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 33 Cherry Lane, released on own recognizance bond.

Danyelle N. Everage, 35, of 1121 W. High St., Apt Half, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Danyelle N. Everage, 35, of 1121 W. High St. 1/2, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Israel H. Gonzalez, 26, of 1237 W. Clark St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Gael Sanchez, 30, of 416 Southern Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Willie Burton, 18, of 2436 Ballentine Pike, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 117 months, 120 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with rules of probation drug alcohol assessment, fined $500.

Douglas Tumbleson, 43, of Kettering, assault, continued, no contact with Christopher Wilbanks.

In Other News
1
Next step in Melody Parks housing, retail development approved by...
2
Senate switches relief plan for Ohio property owners
3
What’s happening this weekend: Bowling benefit, holiday bazaar and more
4
Tecumseh superintendent, 2 others stay on roof after students raise...
5
Greenon to dedicate renovated memorial garden Friday
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top