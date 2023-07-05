Cases called included:

Robert T. Adams, 41, of 607 Geron Drive, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy L. Harvel, 64, of 142 N. Belmont Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Duane Morgan, 37, of 39 N. Douglas Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Duane Morgan N, 37, of 39 N. Douglas Ave., operate without valid operator license, continued, bond $1,000.

James R. Newell, 43, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed

Lowell A. Short, 43, of 360 Gallagher St., domestic violence, continued, bond $15,000, strangulation, continued, assault, continued, bond $10,000.

Scott A. Sinkhorn, 54, of New Carlisle, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristal J. Titus, 40, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appt, bond $10,000.

J. Wagers, 25, of 1612 Broadway, burglary, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Sierra J. Wagers, 26, of 1612 Broadway St., burglary, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamar D. Walker, 19, of 737 Sherman Ave., carry concealed weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 32, of 1538 W. Clark St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, unreasonable noise, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered.