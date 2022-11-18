Cases called included:
Clifford Cowan Jr., 44, of 1725 Clay St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Katherine Brandon, bond $5,000.
Jaelyn A. Crowe, 24, of 513 E. Cassilly St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Tiffany Shade, 40, of Middletown, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $20,000.
Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 43, menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Dereal L. Wells, 39, of 502 Linwood Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed.
Joshua C. Wilt, 40, of South Vienna, OH, drive without valid license, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.
Angela S. Brickman, 46, of 711 Cypress, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered.
Michael J. Brown Jr., 23, of 5857 Baldwin Lane, assault, dismissed.
Destiny P. Gearhart, 20, of New Carlisle, OH, misuse credit cards, bench warrant ordered.
Anthony Senter, 34, of 523 Linwood Ave, OVI, bench warrant ordered.