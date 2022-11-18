springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
39 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Clifford Cowan Jr., 44, of 1725 Clay St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Katherine Brandon, bond $5,000.

Jaelyn A. Crowe, 24, of 513 E. Cassilly St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Tiffany Shade, 40, of Middletown, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $20,000.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 43, menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Dereal L. Wells, 39, of 502 Linwood Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Joshua C. Wilt, 40, of South Vienna, OH, drive without valid license, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Angela S. Brickman, 46, of 711 Cypress, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Michael J. Brown Jr., 23, of 5857 Baldwin Lane, assault, dismissed.

Destiny P. Gearhart, 20, of New Carlisle, OH, misuse credit cards, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony Senter, 34, of 523 Linwood Ave, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
Things to do this weekend: Holiday market, Thanksgiving dinners and...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Pike County murder trial: Evidence hearing, jury in late; watch live
4
Clark County 911 center work continues
5
Friend mourns death of man who tried to save teen hit-and-run victim
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top