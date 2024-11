Gregory W. Carpenter II, 42, of Enon, inducing panic, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Jack J. Dean Jr., 32, of Dayton, OVI/refusal, continued, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, marked lanes, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Timothy L. Everhart Sr., 42, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Ramon E. Hernandez, 32, of New Carlisle, OVI, innocent, continued, operating without valid operating license, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued.

Raymond A. Hurn, 36, of Springfield, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued.

Loretta L. Lapaix, 56, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, assault, innocent, continued.

Kevin Lopez, 26, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued.

Chad Massie, 48, of New Carlisle, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, NAPT, state OVI, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued.

Eric Mills, 37, of Springfield, weapons under disability, continued, bond $5,000.

Patrick B. Mittlestedter, 35, of Springfield, BW served deft jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Aremi S. Morales, 39, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Eliseo G. Osorio, 31, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, speed for conditions, continued.

Marie Paul, 49, of Springfield, request for bail, continued, signed waiver vacated, bond $1,500.

Michala Pullins, 22, of Springfield, child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Ariana D. Whitt, 33, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Antoine, Witherspoon, 28, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua P. Bilunka, 39, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Zavion Edwards, 22, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, DUS, continued, display of license plates, continued, fail to register, continued.

Robert H. Kittle, 35, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Carl Lemmings, 35, of Springfield, menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Clarissa S. Posey, 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

Yacemine Samedi, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, assault, continued.

Christy J.L. Stiltner, 27, of Springfield, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Mark L. Thornton Jr., 40, of Springfield, OVI/breath, continued, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid lic, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, red light, continued.

Rashaad J. Channels, 21, of South Charleston, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 34, of Springfield, burglary, continued, bond remains $10000 c/s, burglary, continued, bond remains $10000 c/s.

Sharif R. Strother, 24, of Springfield, falsification, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued, falsification, continued, bond remains $1500 c/s/10%, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Kyle D. Clifton, 31, of London, Ohio, OVI, continued, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, continued, OVI-cocaine, continued, hit skip, continued, failure to control, continued, FTSSA, continued.

Johnnie Collins, 28, of Springfield, discharge of firearms, continued, bond remains $10,000 c/s.

Paul E. Dewell, 35, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains $100000 c/s, resisting arrest, continued, seat belt, continued.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 30, of Springfield, felonious assault/weapon, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Julie A. Moore, 51, of Springfield, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Ronald E. Skelton II, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Austin M. Wile, 18, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Damon S. Williams, 28, of Springfield, robbery, continued, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, DUS, continued.