Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 hour ago
X

Cases called included:

Maleaha E. Foland, 24, of 2323 Irwin Ave., falsification, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Joshua A. Harvel, 49, of 140 Rice St., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Propst, 46, of Mechanicsburg, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of 24 N. Florence St., warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Maurice L. Van Zant, 88, of 366 Roosevelt Park #107, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Roberto D. Cortez, 21, of 1725 S. Center Blvd., driver license required, guilty, fine/costs due within 6 months, fined $250, traffic signal, dismissed.

Wesley J. Ioannides, 19, of Bonita Springs, FL, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Sylvio Joseph, 35, of 1859 S. Belmont Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Kenneth M. Beaty, 28, of 4310 Prince Circle, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Kody D. Johnson, 24, of 2832 Troy Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Richard A. Williams, 41, of 777 N. Burnett Road, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Chance T. Daube, 34, of 1375 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, bond changed to “no bond” pending sentencing, criminal damaging, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, bond changed to “no bond” pending sentencing.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
2 Springfield food businesses for sale: Longtime deli and drive-thru...
3
United Senior Services, Mercy Health to host heart health events
4
Springfield’s non-English speaking student population increased by 630...
5
Mercy Health employee who had heart attack at work stresses importance...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top