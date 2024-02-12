Joshua A. Harvel, 49, of 140 Rice St., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Propst, 46, of Mechanicsburg, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of 24 N. Florence St., warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Maurice L. Van Zant, 88, of 366 Roosevelt Park #107, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Roberto D. Cortez, 21, of 1725 S. Center Blvd., driver license required, guilty, fine/costs due within 6 months, fined $250, traffic signal, dismissed.

Wesley J. Ioannides, 19, of Bonita Springs, FL, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed.

Sylvio Joseph, 35, of 1859 S. Belmont Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Kenneth M. Beaty, 28, of 4310 Prince Circle, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Kody D. Johnson, 24, of 2832 Troy Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Richard A. Williams, 41, of 777 N. Burnett Road, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Chance T. Daube, 34, of 1375 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, bond changed to “no bond” pending sentencing, criminal damaging, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, bond changed to “no bond” pending sentencing.