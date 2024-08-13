Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, no bond, OVI/refusal, innocent, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, innocent, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, innocent, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Michael Diamond, 23, of Medway, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition fine and costs paid by 9/30/24, assessed costs $500.

Dalton Edwards, 27, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brian Jordan, 22, of 901 S. Wittenberg, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Robert Kittle, 27, of 1632 Allison Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Felisha Lanfranco, 43, of 137 S. Western Ave., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jonathan Moore, 30, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 12 months of probation, 30 days of jail, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, to have mental/health evaluation may consider early release after.

Angila Mossbarger, 48, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

John J. Rommel, 42, of 1713 High, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.