Donald E.. May, 39, of 537 E. John St., flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Donald E May, 39, of 536 E. John St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Tiera L. Williams, 30, of 944 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, discharging firearms, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Holly M. Albanese, 38, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Steven R. Belcher Jr., 33, of Troy, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Thomas J. A. Benner, 37, of 619 Grant St., domestic violence, dismissed, unlawful restitution, dismissed.

Jamie L. Call, 29, of 1929 Hatcher Apt. A, domestic violence, dismissed.

Julian Craig, 22, of 1318 Amherst Road, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Heladio L. Diaz, 40, of New Carlisle, strangulation, continued, DNQ, no contact.

Jeff Henry, 26, of 131 N. Greenmont Ave., assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, menacing, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Gerald L. Massie Jr., 36, of 171 Willis Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 68 days suspended, 22 days credit for time served, sentence concurrent with 23TRC09465 2 year law abide, fine and costs due 9 months, fined $150.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 28, of 1101 N. Fountain St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 148 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, restitution due in 7 days, 2 year law abide/ fine and costs due w/in 8 months, defendant report to court security 6/17/2024, jail sentence concurrent with 23TRC09588, fined $100.

James A. Mitchell Jr., 30, of 1410 Delta Road, Apt. H, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of S. Vienna, theft, dismissed.

Larisa V. Varniychuk, 36, of 1508 Maiden Lane, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Richard A. Inman, 34, of New Carlisle, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Felisha Lanfranco, 42, of 1402 S. Limestone, theft, continued, DNQ.

Zaiden R. Oryl, 20, of 1821 S. Sweetbriar Lane, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Maxon Raymond, 25, of 411 W. Liberty St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Richard V. Robinson, 38, of Urbana, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Monty E. Derefield, 49, of Columbus, operate unsafe vehicle, guilty, fined $150, failure to control, guilty, fined $150.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 32, of 929 Oak St., theft, guilty, 7 days of jail, 7 days credit for time served, banned from Walmart on Tuttle Road, fined $50.

Shanna Oliver, 53, of Xenia, falsification, continued, bond changed to “OR”.