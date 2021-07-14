springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

2021-07-14

Brittany A. Abston, 33, of 5 S. Vananda Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.

Stacey J. Eldridge, 47, of 1920 Michigan Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Brittany E. Fain, 23, of 1124 Maiden Lane, assault, innocent, continued, eligible int.

Douglas C. Fent, 58, of 4100 Troy Rd Apt. 31, drug para-marijuana, innocent, continued, did not qualify for PD, napt.

Kimberly K. Fenwick, 29, of 1018 Middle St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Kimberly Kay Fenwick , 29, of 1004 Park Ave, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $250, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $250, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $250.

Kimberly Kay Fenwick, 29, of 1018 Middle St., criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,000.

Taru M. Franklin, 43, at large, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony D. Harris, 25, of 722 N. Belmont Ave., DUS, guilty, drive w/out valid license, guilty, assessed costs $250, fail to signal left turn, guilty.

Brandon C. Webb, 35, of Dayton, OH, flee/elude, continued, bond $1,000.

Jerry D. Wilson Jr., 33, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., DUS judgment suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Andrew Marquese Collins, 22, of 408 E. Madison Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Dylan W. White, 27, of Medway, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

