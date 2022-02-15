Leilia J. Powers, 36, of 1404 Delta Road Apt. F, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Evelyn M. Stewart, 38, of Mount Sterling, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 421 E. Southern Ave.

Delino S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 469 Weinland, or bond.