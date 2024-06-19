Haley L. Bishop, 24, of Springfield, assault, continued.

William J. Bono, 46, of Springfield, hold w/o bond pend pv hearing, guilty, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender reappointed, bond remains 2,500 c/s, no ol, innocent, continued, left of center, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Daniel Cupps, 35, of 8201 Penny Pike, operating w/o valid ol, innocent, continued, OR Bond, f/pay reinst. fee, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, public defender reappointed, bond remains 10,000 c/s/10%, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, 35, of 6201 Penny Pike, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Joanes Francois, 36, of Springfield, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 32, of Springfield, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $2,500.

Natanael Pierre, 33, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Dennis Raver, 49, of 1625 Irwin Ave., OVI, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, drive w/out valid license, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Peter N. Steel, 38, of South Solon, theft, innocent, continued, napt, no contact order.

Mardis L. Stevens, 35, of Piqua, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, must provide address prior to release, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Shian T Adams, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued.

James Bernard, 37, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Jacob I. Lannom, 23, of Springfield, identity fraud, continued, bond remains, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond remains.

Terrance E. Locke, 64, of Springfield, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Josue Vazquez Lopez, 25, of Springfield, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid lic, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary M. Melton, 34, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, f/c due w/in 1yr jail concurrent w/22crb02299, fined $200.

Phina Moricette, 43, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, aggravated menacing, continued.

Chad L Scarberry, 51, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Jeremy E. Self, 38, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, continued, unauthorized plates, continued, drive w/out valid lic, continued, speed for conditions, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Alan E Stamper, 57, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Nelly Valdez, 34, of Springfield, felonious assault, continued.

Jessica Ann Vance, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Adam J. Wilder, 38, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Dustin L. Brown, 33, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, failure to control, continued.

Tejan Khalil Coran, 21, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued.

James H. Ervin Jr, 57, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued.

David A. Goddard, 47, of Springfield, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Francisco J. Hernendez, 29, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, weapons under disability, continued, disrupting public service, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Tyler J.C. McGraw, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Oliver Shanna, 53, of Xenia, falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Evens Pauleus, 26, of Springfield, OVI, continued, oper w/o valid ol, continued, failure to drive on right, continued, tail lights, continued.

Sean T. Seward, 43, of Dayton, theft, continued.

George Woods, 31, of Columbus, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, aggravated trespass, bench warrant ordered.